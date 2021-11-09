The froyo you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK wowed fans and the music industry when they made their debut with Whistle back in 2016, in just 5 years after their debut, the band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have managed successes only few idol groups can dream of--let alone achieve.

In 2018, they made history as the first-ever Korean all-girl group to perform at Coachella. They’ve also had their own Netflix show and collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga. While the talents of all alums are many, we bet you wonder, like all BLINKS, who you’d hit it off with from the group. If you answered yes, scroll down and take the quiz below to see which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like.





