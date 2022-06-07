F.T. Island 15th Debut Anniversary: 5 ground-breaking tracks by South Korea’s first idol band

F.T. Island is a South Korean rock band formed by FNC Entertainment in 2007. The band currently consists of main vocalist Lee Hong Ki, bassist Lee Jae Jin, and drummer Choi Minhwan. Guitarist Oh Wonbin left the band in 2009 and was replaced by Song Seunghyun. Former leader Choi Jonghoon left the band and retired from the entertainment industry on March 14, 2019, while Seunghyun left the group on December 31, 2019, to pursue his acting career.

In the last 15 years, they have come up with some amazing tracks that still remain in our hearts so let’s take a look at a few:-

Love Sick

Released in 2007, ‘Love Sick’ was F.T. Island’s title track from ‘Cheerful Sensibility’ as well as their debut track. The MV features Eunjung from T-ARA and more as they demonstrate the different ways of falling in and out of love, whether it be from cheating or the relationship failing due to an argument, all to show how one can become love sick. Words like “When I miss you, I close my eyes/ And I can see that person better/ I try to forget and erase/ But I get reminded of that person more/ I told myself a lie thinking/ That that person would come back” shows the pain the person goes through during a break-up.

Severely

‘Severely’ was released on January 31, 2012, under FNC Music and serves as the lead single of the band's fourth mini-album ‘Grown-Up’ and is a slow-tempo rock ballad. The full music video was released on January 31, 2012, which starred lead vocalist Lee Hong Gi and AOA member Kim Seolhyun, a trainee of FNC Music at the time, as his love interest. The music video begins with Hong Gi in a church where he mourns the death of his love interest. After exiting the building, he returns to the past and is given a second chance at saving the woman's life at the cost of his own.

Love Love Love

Another rock ballad, ‘Love Love Love’ talks about saying goodbye to their love as they try to move on in life. Words like “My heart stops. My breath stops. You are leaving me/ I only loved you until my heart ached. I was happy/ Born as your man, I loved you indefinitely”. These words show how much this person meant to them.

Because I Don’t Know How to Love

This track shows the thoughts of a lover who regrets not doing right by their significant other, which results in them being alone. The beautiful melody along with the painful lyrics will display a new world to you.

I Hope

This track displays the mental state of a person post break up. They miss everything about them and their life feels incomplete. This track was one of the more famous tracks by the group as this rock ballad touched the hearts of fans and other listeners alike.

