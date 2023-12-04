FTISLAND's Choi Min-hwan and LABOUM's Yulhee part ways 5 years after their marriage

Choi Min Hwan of FTISLAND and Yulhee, previously from LABOUM, made a surprising announcement on December 4th, disclosing their mutual decision to separate after five years of marriage.

Both artists took to their individual social media accounts to share this news.

FTISLAND's Choi Min-hwan and LABOUM's Yulhee announce separation, 5 years down the marriage

In an unexpected turn of events, on December 4, Choi Min Hwan of FTISLAND and Yulhee, formerly associated with LABOUM, publicly announced their decision to part ways after five years of marriage. The surprising revelation was shared simultaneously by both artists on their respective social media accounts.

Choi Min Hwan expressed gratitude for the support received throughout their journey, particularly acknowledging those who cheered for their decision to start a family at a young age. He sincerely apologized to family, team members, and fans, pledging to dedicate himself to ensuring their three children do not bear emotional scars from this significant change.

On the same day, Yulhee shared her perspective, stating that after extensive discussions, the couple decided to mutually support each other on their individual paths. Emphasizing that their roles as parents persist despite the end of their journey as a married couple, Yulhee assured their commitment to providing the best care and communication for their children.

Yulhee further explained that, after careful consideration, they concluded it is in the children's best interest to continue living in their familiar surroundings. Both parents are actively participating in childcare to minimize practical and psychological disruptions, with Yulhee making a concerted effort to regularly spend time with the children, ensuring the absence of a mother figure is not keenly felt.

Choi Min Hwan and Yulhee, through heartfelt and personal statements, conveyed the challenging decision they've made for their happiness and that of their children. Despite the sudden news, they expressed appreciation for the warm support received from fans and hoped for understanding as they start this new chapter of their lives.

Min Hwan and Yulhee tied the knot in 2018

Meanwhile, Choi Min Hwan and Yulhee officially announced their marriage on October 19, 2018, after welcoming their first child, son Jaeyul earlier that year. The couple then welcomed twin daughters Ahyoon and Arin in early 2020.

While they currently navigate divorce settlement procedures. Choi Min Hwan is set to have custody of their three children.

