FTISLAND’s Minhwan’s content to be deleted from Return of the Superman YouTube channel and social media amid controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and prostitution.

FTISLAND's Minhwan was recently accused of solicitation of prostitutes by his ex-wife, which has put him under investigation. Due to the ongoing controversy, the artist’s appearance in the variety show The Return of Superman has been edited out. Furthermore, the production team has officially announced that all content of the artist from the show’s social media platforms will be removed.

On October 29, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, Herald Pop, reported that the production team of Return of the Superman announced that they would delete all content of Choi Minhwan from FTISLAND from their promotion channels, such as YouTube and other social media platforms, to protect the children.

Previously, on October 27, 2024, the new episode of The Return of Superman was broadcast, but FTISLAND’s Minhwan did not appear in it. The artist’s footage from the show had been edited out amid his ongoing controversy of prostitute solicitation. The episode solely featured the daily lives of Jang Dong Min, Park Soo Hong, and DinDin. The segment involving Choi Minhwan has been completely removed.

Moreover, FTISLAND’s agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that the band will perform and promote as a two-member group. The company stated that after thorough discussions regarding the band’s future activities, they decided to temporarily continue with two members, Lee Hong Ki and Lee Jae Jin. Minhwan will also be replaced by a different drummer for their upcoming performances.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Choi Minhwan’s ex-wife, Yulhee, made a public confession that has drawn significant attention. According to Yulhee, one of the key reasons for the former couple’s divorce was Minhwan’s repeated visits to adult entertainment establishments.

Yulhee disclosed details of Minhwan’s alleged behavior, revealing an audio recording of a phone conversation between him and an acquaintance. The recording seemingly indicates that Minhwan intended to visit a hostess bar without Yulhee’s knowledge, which contributed to the strain in their marriage.

Following this revelation, Minhwan’s actions have drawn the attention of law enforcement. The case is now being handled by the Seoul Gangnam Police Department, which has launched an official investigation into the matter. Minhwan is under suspicion of engaging in illegal activities, particularly the solicitation of prostitution, and will soon face formal inquiries as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ: HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk allegedly aware and involved in sharing controversial internal documents; Report