‘Full circle moment’: Left and Right singer Charlie Puth bids farewell to BTS' Jungkook on military enlistment

Yesterday, BTS’ Jungkook pleasantly surprised his fans ARMYs by making a virtual appearance during Charlie Puth's TikTok Live stage, marking his final performance before embarking on his mandatory military enlistment. Today, Charlie Puth expressed his gratitude to Jungkook on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the journey of their friendship. The duo previously collaborated on the single Left and Right and have maintained their friendship since then.

Charlie Puth shares heartfelt message for BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook has consistently expressed his admiration for the American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The dream of collaboration became a reality for Jungkook when they performed Charlie Puth's single, We Don't Talk Anymore, at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. Their anticipated collaboration single, Left and Right, released last year, solidified their friendship.

Yesterday, Jungkook surprised his fans ARMYs by virtually joining Charlie Puth's TikTok Live stage for his last performance before going on his mandatory military enlistment. They treated fans to a performance of Left and Right. Today, on December 12th KST, Charlie Puth shared his appreciation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude for Jungkook choosing his final performance to be with him before enlistment. Puth felt honored and looks forward to a future reunion with Jungkook after his discharge, hoping for the chance to perform together again, hopefully in person.

In the message he wrote “I want to thank Jung Kook for joining us on stage virtually last night. It is a very full circle moment- from discovering his WDTA cover, to performing together in 2018 for the first time, and he wanted his final performance was with me! I feel very lucky and I can’t wait to perform with him again when he is back. Thank you to BTS and the BTS army for all the love and support always. I will see you soon JK 💜”

Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS’ V shared a recent Instagram stories update, featuring a video call with Jungkook. Both were seen shirtless, sporting their military hairstyles, and making goofy faces. The lighthearted and humorous interaction seems to be a playful farewell ahead of their upcoming mandatory military service, which is expected to last until 2025.

BIGHIT MUSIC announced the enlistment plans on December 5, revealing that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would fulfill their mandatory military service. Jimin and Jungkook were set to enlist together, while RM and V would follow their own enlistment procedures. V and RM reportedly enlisted yesterday, and Jimin and Jungkook are expected to enlist today.

