Full House star Han Da Gam announces first pregnancy at 45: ‘I still can’t believe it myself’

Han Da Gam (formerly known as Han Eun Jung) is pregnant with her first child. The Korean actress who got married at 41 wrote a handwritten letter on her Instagram account, sharing the happy update with her over 200K followers. She shared that thanks to her having practiced a well maintained diet and regular exercise format, she was able to get pregnant in the sixth year of her marriage.

Han Da Gam shares update of expecting her first pregnancy at 45

Writing how even in so many years of being an actress, it was the first time she was sharing something with a heartfelt note like this one. Her letter read, “I debuted in my 20s and lived a busy life, always running forward. Then, at the age of 41, I got married, and now, in the sixth year of my marriage, heaven has blessed me with a child.

I still can’t believe it myself, but it’s true.”

Wondering if she’s the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry of all time, she wrote, “I’m so, so grateful, and I wanted to share this incredible and awe-inspiring moment with all of you, which is why I’m writing this. Judging by past cases, I think I might currently be the oldest expectant mother among actresses in the entertainment industry. Hahaha. I am so incredibly thankful for this great blessing and gift given to me at this late stage in my life.”

She added how, after deciding to get pregnant last year, she dedicatedly visited the hospital for IVF treatment and was able to conceive right in the first round. Expressing her worries, she added, “Right now, I’ve passed the stage where I need to be especially cautious, so I’m exercising as usual and carrying out my broadcast schedules as normal. Since I’m an older expectant mother, I will exercise even more diligently, take even better care of myself, and be extra cautious as I move forward into this second phase of my life. I think I’ll be able to meet my beautiful baby in the fall. I sincerely thank everyone who has congratulated me.”

Having appeared in a TV series for the first time in 1999, Han Da Gam is known for her roles in shows like Successful Story of a Bright Girl, Full House, and Two Guys.

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