'Full-length activities to resume in 2025': HYBE's COO on BTS' 10-year HYYH era and future projects

According to South Korean media outlet, Yonhap News, HYBE achieved its highest-ever performance in its third quarter which lasted from July to September. This was made possible by the activities of BTS' V and K-pop girl group NewJeans. HYBE's COO Kim Tae Ho also spoke about the outline of BTS' future activities and how they are gearing up for the content preparations.

HYBE's COO comments on BTS' future content preparations

HYBE's COO Kim Tae Ho mentioned that BTS completed the renewal of their exclusive contract and will continue to work with HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC. He also mentioned that the group will also prepare for full-length activities to be held in 2025. To mark BTS' return in 2025, the K-pop group along with its agency aims to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Hwayangyeonhwa (HYYH) era which was the most meaningful experience for both BTS and its fans.

Further, the CFO of HYBE mentioned that they have prepared content in advance for the gap period owing to BTS members' military enlistment. Hence the fans can be rest assured of being treated to new BTS content as when it will be released. BTS will also be releasing a new documentary called BTS Monument: Beyond the Star highlighting the K-pop group's journey since its debut till now. It will be released on Disney Plus next month.

BTS' recent group activities

BTS is currently on a break because all of the K-pop group's members are in the middle of completing their mandatory military service and solo projects. Jin was the first one to enlist as an active-duty soldier on December 13. He was followed by J-Hope and SUGA who enlisted in April and September 2023 respectively.

The K-pop group has also renewed their exclusive contracts with HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC and will continue to stay together on this journey of chapter two. Proof was the last album released by BTS in June 2022. They released a single called Take Two to mark the group's 10th year in the K-pop music industry. They also released their book documenting the 10-year journey of BTS on July 9. BTS: Yet to Come concert film will be released on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video globally.

