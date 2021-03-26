  1. Home
From funky to disco: TWICE releases gorgeous comeback teasers for their Japanese single

Their 8th Japanese single ‘Kura Kura’ is scheduled to be released on 12th April. Know about the limited edition albums and more, here.
Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2021 01:51 pm
Since the announcement, ONCEs have been waiting for TWICE’s new Japanese album. And the wait is finally over! The group dropped their group concept photos today morning, after releasing solo video teasers of the members since March 23. All the nine members look stunning in the teasers that showcase two different styles. 

 

With 4 teaser photos, one of them has the members dressed up in retro disco outfits and the other three has them wearing stunning dresses in a more modern environment. The single album, ‘Kura Kura’ contains one title track of the same name, and a B-side track titled, ‘Strawberry Moon’. The album will be released in three versions - a First Press Limited Edition of Side A and B, a normal edition and a ONCE Japan Limited Edition.

 

Check out the gorgeous teaser photos below:

 

As there are four categories of the album, scroll to know what each category includes:

 

First Press Limited Edition A:

‘Kura Kura’ music video making video

Jacket Shooting making video

Lyrics Booklet 

1 random trading card (10 in total)

 

First Press Limited Edition B:

1 random trading card (10 in total)

2 random original photo sticker sheets (3 in total)

 

Normal Edition:

1 random trading card (10 in total)

 

ONCE Japan Limited Edition

3x3 folded poster

2 random trading cards (10 in total)

2 Bonus application serial numbers

 

The album will officially release on April 12. Their last Japanese release was the 7th single called ‘Better’, which was released in November of 2020. 

 

Also Read: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie or Rosé: Which member of BLACKPINK would be your soul sister? Take QUIZ

 

How excited are you for their Japanese song? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :EDAM Entertainment

