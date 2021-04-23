Fur allergy to No Jam: Did you know these rare facts about birthday boy Jeno from NCT?

Did you know these facts about NCT's birthday boy?

Fans find immense pleasure in everything their idols do, any information they know about their idols and, of course, celebrating their birthdays. It is not uncommon to see fans baking cakes and organising parties to celebrate their favourite idols' birthdays. Especially considering the fact that they're away from them. A trip down the memory lane does not sound that bad when it comes to celebrating people.

So to celebrate the birthday of NCTzens' favourite KING OF ASMR, we've compiled some unknown, or known, facts about the birthday boy. Scroll through them and immerse yourselves in the memories of Jeno.

Allergy

It might be common knowledge among NCTzens that the idol is allergic to fur. It is ironic considering his family has three pet cats. Do you know their names?

Birth name

Jeno's name ranked second in the list of "Idols with The Most Unique Birth Names" in Mnet’s TMI News. Were you among those people who thought he was not Korean when they were first introduced to him?

No Jam

We better use laughter vacuum cleaner. That's what members call him. One poorly cracked joke and the fun atmosphere gets sucked in like a vacuum cleaner sucking away dust and debris.

Trending

There are numerous reasons why people trend on social media. The reason may be serious or something completely weird and unexpected. Jeno trended #1 on Twitter worldwide for the blond undercut he sported for The Show.

Earrings

The idol like quite a few other idols does not have his ears pierced. He, instead, opts to wear fake earrings and quite amusingly, they almost always slip down his ears. Slippery!

Noble blood

The Jeonju Lee (or Yi) Clan is the founder of the Joseon Dynasty, under King Taejo of Joseon. Lee Jeno is a descendant of this royal clan.

