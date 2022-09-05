f(x)’s 13th anniversary: Top 3 songs from one of the most popular girl groups amongst 2nd Gen K-Pop fans

f(x) is composed of Victoria, Amber, Luna, Krystal and previously Sulli until her departure from the group in August 2015. f(x) officially debuted in September 2009 with the release of the digital single ‘La Cha Ta’. Their debut studio album, ‘Pinocchio’ (2011), and their two extended plays ‘Nu Abo’ and ‘Electric Shock’ produced three number-one singles on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. Their acclaimed second studio album, ‘Pink Tape’ (2013), was the only K-pop album on US music channel Fuse's ‘41 Best Albums of 2013’, the only idol album to be featured in Korean critics' definitive list of ‘Top 100 Classic Albums of All Time’, and was named ‘Greatest K-pop Album of the 2010s’ by Billboard. Known for their eclectic, electropop-based sound, f(x) is one of the first few recognized K-pop groups internationally, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at SXSW.

Here are some amazing songs from the group:-

Electric Shock

Undoubtedly one of f(x)’s most popular song, ‘Electric Shock’ is an electropop and dance-pop song, employing elements of electro house. Lyrically, it is about expressing the feeling of love as an electric shock and compares confused but exciting feelings after falling in love. This song marked the beginning of f(x)’s well-known sound!

Nu Abo

The title is a play on words meaning ‘New Blood Type’: A, B and O are blood types, and if the letters are said in succession, it sounds like ‘ye-bbi-oh’. This song is the most ‘SM’ sounding track with various genres coming together and the instrumental sounding a little off but on continuous listens, it becomes addicting!

4 Walls

One of their most different sounding ‘modern’ songs, ‘4 Walls’ Musically, it is a song heavily influenced by electronic dance music. It was described as a tropical house song with ‘slinky’ synthesizers and ‘dreamy’ hooks. This song holds a lot of significance as it was the first track to be released as a quartet, after Sulli left the group.

Which is your favourite f(x) song? Let us know in the comments below.