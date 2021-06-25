f(x)’s Krystal is giving us major girl crush vibes as a Police University student for upcoming drama

The singer-actress looks dapper in the uniform as seen in new drama stills. Read on to know more.

Krystal exudes major girl crush vibes in the new stills for her upcoming drama KBS2’s ‘Police University’. She is dressed in the police uniform gesturing a salute in what looks like a ceremony. Her gaze is fierce and strong which reflects the character she is playing. Krystal is taking up the role of Oh Kang Hee who is a student at the Police University. Oh Kang Hee is described as a righteous, dutiful and competitive police officer. Krystal provides justice to this as she is also seen in a costume for martial arts with a messy ponytail that indicates she is fighting. Her expression of anger and ferocity as well as her strong stance conveys Oh Kang Hee’s personality well. Her soft yet stern stare also seems to hide some pain in them.

The f(x) member will be acting alongside B1A4’s Jinyoung and Cha Tae Hyun. Cha Tae Hyun plays the role of Yoo Dong Man who is a Professor at the same university and has twenty years of experience under his belt working in different types of divisions like violent crimes unit or cyber investigation. B1A4’s Jinyoung plays Kang Sun Ho who is initially a computer criminal but then becomes a student at the police university. Jinyoung’s stills also show him saluting in his police uniform as he looks smart and cunning. The way the three characters clash or synergize while solving cases will be interesting to see.

The upcoming drama’s producer praised Krystal as her acting perfectly matched the energy of Oh Kang Hee. The producer as well as the audience is looking forward to Krystal’s girl crush charms through her acting to portray the character.

KBS2’s ‘Police University’ will be airing sometime in the latter half of 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the drama stills? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :KBS2

Share your comment ×