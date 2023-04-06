f(x)'s Amber rumored to join a Chinese survival program, possibly debuting in a new girl group

Amber Liu, also known as Amber from the popular South Korean girl group f(x), has been on an indefinite hiatus for the past few years. However, the talented singer and rapper recently hinted at a possible re-debut in a new girl group, leaving fans both shocked and excited.

Amber's Career with f(x)

Amber debuted as a member of f(x) in 2009 and quickly became a fan favorite for her unique style, impressive rapping skills, and charming personality. During her time with the group, she released several hit songs, including ‘Electric Shock,’ ‘4 Walls,’ and ‘Red Light.’However, in 2019, Amber and fellow f(x) member Luna announced that they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on their individual careers. Amber has since been on an indefinite hiatus, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any news of her return.

Hints at a Possible Re-Debut

Several Chinese entertainment outlets have reported that Amber, the lead rapper of f(x), is preparing for a re-debut in a new girl group, as the popular South Korean group remains on an indefinite hiatus. These reports suggest that Amber will participate in the fourth season of the Chinese survival show ‘Sisters Who Make Waves 2023,’ which has previously featured former Miss A member Fei and Girls' Generation's Jessica, in hopes of achieving her goal.

Reports reveal that f(x)'s Amber participated in the show's initial competition in Changsha, China, where she received 74 points from the audience. It remains uncertain if she can maintain this support until the final round. If Amber makes it to the final lineup, she will re-debut in a new girl group, signalling a transition from K-pop to Mando-pop.

The future of f(x)

f(x) was created by SM Entertainment in 2009, consisting of Victoria, Luna, Amber, Krystal, and the late Sulli. Since 2016, the remaining members have pursued individual careers, with Sulli leaving in 2015. Victoria focuses on acting in China, Krystal on acting in Korea, and Luna on musical theatre. Amber continues to work on her solo music career. Despite members leaving the agency, f(x) has not disbanded and may reunite in the future.

Regardless of what the future holds, Amber's talent and charm continue to captivate fans around the world.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: YG Entertainment announces Winner Brothers, the new original web content featuring WINNER