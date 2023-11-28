(f)x's Victoria denies marriage rumor with Chinese actor Ou Hao

f(x) member Victoria was reported to have tied the knot with a Chinese co-actor. Ou Hao and Victoria have previously worked on multiple projects together. Both the celebrities' agencies denied such rumors and clarified that the reports were untrue. f(x) is a K-pop girl group that debuted in 2009 as a five-member group with the single LA chA TA.

f(x)'s Victoria responds to marriage rumors

On November 26, a Chinese media outlet reported that f(x) member Victoria and Chinese actor Ou Hao secretly are married. Her agency took up the issue and rubbished such rumors and comments that were floating around. They stated that such reports were baseless and untrue. Ou Hao agency also commented and clarified that the marriage rumors are misinformation.

Agency plans to take legal action

Victoria's agency stated that the reports were malicious rumors. They requested people to not spread such messages and also asked the initiator of the rumors to refrain from infringing on Victoria’s rights. They added that they will hold them accountable to the law.

The misinformation is said to have spread from a popular Chinese paparazzi. They also clarified the statement and stated that their statements were misinterpreted without context.

More about Victoria and f(x)

f(x) is a second-generation K-pop group that was created by SM Entertainment. They made their debut in 2009 with members Victoria, Amber, Krystal, Luna, and late Sulli. Their debut single was titled LA chA TA. Their first studio album was Pinocchio which was released in 2011. They made it on Billboard's Top 10 K-pop Girl Groups of the Past Decade in 2017. They are known for their electropop sounds. They are most well-known for their songs Electric Shock and Hot Summer. Though all the members are not under SM Entertainment anymore, Luna had expressed that the group had not disbanded.

Victoria is a Chinese actor and singer. She is known for her work in Beloved Life, Post Truth, Find Yourself, Moonshine and Valentine, and many more.

