f(x)'s Victoria Song officially parts ways with SM Entertainment

f(x)‘s Victoria has officially left SM Entertainment after the expiration of her contract. Read on to find out.

They say all good things must come to an end at some point. This is exactly what happened in this case too. According to a report carried out by E Daily Star, f(x)'s member Victoria Song has officially left SM Entertainment after the expiration of her contract. All the 4 f(x) members have left SM Entertainment. SM Entertainment confirmed that her contract ended, and neither party wanted to renew it and hence they ended on that note.

Victoria was first noticed by netizens when she was spotted in SHINee's Replay in 2008. She was immediately recruited by SM Entertainment and made her debut with the girl group, f(x) in 2009 with Luna, Amber, Krystal and Sulli. f(x) members released some great music together with chart-busting songs like Hot Summer, Electric Shock, and 4 Walls. In 2015, SM Entertainment helped Victoria establish her own studio in China, Victoria Song Studio, for her Chinese promotions. For the past couple of years, she has been actively working in China, her home country.

As of 2021, all four members have left SM Entertainment to pursue their solo careers. Amber left in 2019 and signed with Steel Wool Entertainment. Luna left in 2019 and joined Humap Contents, and has now established her own agency, Grida Entertainment. Krystal left in 2020 and signed with H& Entertainment.

