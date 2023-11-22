G-Dragon announces strong legal action against malicious posts after clearing drug tests

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG member G-Dragon, who was under investigation for suspected drug use, has received a negative result for drug testing in his hair. Subsequently, results from his fingernail test have also returned negative. In response to these findings, the rapper has announced his intention to take strong legal action against any malicious posts that are being made against him.

G-Dragon releases statement against malicious posts

On November 22, BIGBANG member G-Dragon's legal representative issued a statement revealing their preparation to take legal action against various malicious posts and comments. In the statement his lawyer Kim Soo Hyun announced legal actions.

In his statement, Kim Soo Hyun identified himself as the legal representative for Kwon Ji Yong (G-Dragon's real name). He said that they have initiated legal proceedings against individuals who have engaged in malicious activities, including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, the spreading of false information, and malicious slander targeting Kwon Ji Yong.

The legal team is actively gathering evidence of actions that infringe upon Kwon Ji Yong's rights and interests, such as insults and defamation. They plan to submit multiple complaints to investigative agencies based on self-monitoring and reports from fans. Their approach emphasizes a strict, no-tolerance policy, intending to hold the suspects accountable.

Furthermore, the legal representative affirmed their commitment to pursuing strong action against the perpetrators without considering settlement or leniency.

More updates about G-Dragon’s case

The drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency has received recent communication from the National Institute of Forensic Science, indicating that a comprehensive examination of G-Dragon, the former member of BIGBANG, revealed no traces of drugs in his fingernails.

The investigation began with a basic reagent test and included the collection of hair and nail samples for analysis conducted by the National Forensic Service. Significantly, all test results, including those from the fingernail analysis, came back negative for the presence of drugs.

Despite the negative test results, the police have maintained their stance, asserting that the absence of drug traces does not make their investigation baseless. The direction of the case now lies on how the police plan to justify their charges moving forward.

