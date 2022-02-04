From G-Dragon to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, THESE are the most fashionable K-pop stars in the world

K-pop stars have got the lead in music, beauty, glamour and even style and fashion! The titans of most creative industries have also emerged as one of the most stylish trendsetters in the world when it comes to fashion! From rappers with edgy and gritty styles like G-Dragon to chic and feminine icons like Jennie from BLACKPINK, Korean pop stars are schooling us in fashion and we’re taking notes. Today, we’re curating a list of our favourite and most-stylish K-pop stars that constantly set new bars with their phenomenal fashion sense. Scroll down to get inspired!

G-Dragon: The Big Bang alum G-Dragon made history as a style star and K-pop artist when he became the first-ever Korean star to get invited to Paris Fashion Week and witness the best in fashion back in 2015. Original, gritty and almost an extension of his own personality, the style star’s aesthetic is synonymous with his unique persona. The superstar is often spotted in luxury and cutting-edge fashion labels such as Balmain, Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy.

Jennie: BLACKPINK’s Jennie or as some people call her “human Chanel,” is the epitome of grace, sophistication and glamour. A face of the luxury french fashion house and a style star in her pwn right, the singer’s dynamic stye is one for the books. With every new piece of clothing or trend she tries, Jennie successfully starts trends without much effort. Apart from Chanel, the superstar is also a fan of labels such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Marine Serre, Off-White, Burberry, Miu Miu and Richard Quinn.

Mino: Apart from singing, Mino is a master of many crafts including modeling for Balenciaga, photography, painting and being a style star. The singer became a fashion phenomenon after being hand-picked by Virgil Abloh to walk for Louis Vuitton’s SS 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week, back in 2019.

