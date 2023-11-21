G-Dragon clears drug tests on fingernails and toenails; Police address criticism amid ongoing investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Earlier, it was mentioned that former BIGBANG member G-Dragon, who was under investigation for alleged drug use, received a negative result for drug testing in his hair. Subsequently, results from his fingernail test have also come back negative. The police, previously scrutinized for their case management, defended themselves by attributing the criticism to the media.

G-Dragon tests negative; police responds to criticism

The Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit received recent communication from the National Institute of Forensic Science, revealing that a thorough examination of BIGBANG's former member G-Dragon's fingernails found no traces of drugs. A police official acknowledged the anticipation of these results but emphasized their inability to disclose them until now.

The investigation initially commenced with a basic reagent test, accompanied by the collection of hair and nail samples for analysis conducted by the National Forensic Service. Notably, all results from these tests returned negative for the presence of drugs.

The police drew criticism for placing undue reliance on the testimony of Ms. A, an entertainment establishment employee with a criminal record. Ms. A alleged discovering suspicious wrapping paper in a restroom used by G-Dragon, but the artist has raised doubts about her credibility and motives.

Even with negative test results, the police maintained their stance, arguing that the lack of drug traces didn't render their investigation unwarranted. The case's trajectory now depends on how the police intend to validate their charges moving forward.

Recent updates of G-Dragon’s case

In a previous interview with Yonhap News, G-Dragon expressed unwavering confidence, stating that the anticipated result would inevitably be negative. He emphasized his clean record, asserting that he has never used drugs or engaged in providing them to anyone. The notion of drugs being detected in his system would be especially strange, according to the artist.

After G-Dragon willingly underwent police questioning, rumors surfaced suggesting that the idol had removed his body hair. The police responded to these speculations by issuing a statement regarding the planned hair and urine test, clarifying that G-Dragon didn't possess the required body hair for the examination. In response to these allegations, G-Dragon's lawyer issued an official statement, categorically denying the reports of body hair removal as inaccurate information.

In a recent development related to the case, Parasite’s actor Lee Sun Kyun faced 'inconclusive results' in his leg hair follicle test. The National Forensic Service cited an insufficient sample size, deeming it impossible to conduct drug testing.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

