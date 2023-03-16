G-Dragon dazzles on Harper's Bazaar cover, spills beans on comeback in interview

In a recent magazine interview, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon revealed that he is working on a variety of new projects. While he refrained from revealing too much, G-Dragon did tell the interviewer that he wanted to let his fans know that he was working on a few things and they were gradually progressing. G-Dragon will adorn the cover of Harper Bazaar’s April, 2023 edition. In the pictures released so far, the K-pop idol can be seen standing tall against the backdrop of a large object that is on fire. The second-half of the cover carries a text that reads ‘The Irreplaceable G-Dragon’.

About G-Dragon

G-Dragon has long been referred to as the King of K-pop. He made his official debut as an idol in 2006 as the leader of YG Entertainment's superhit boy group BIGBANG. G-Dragon rose to fame as a part of his group BIGBANG that soon became one of the biggest and best-selling boy bands in the world. Three years after his debut alongside his 3 group members, G-Dragon released his solo music. His album ‘Heartbreaker' was a massive commercial success and went on to become one of South Korea’s best-selling albums that year. The release of ‘Heartbreaker’ also cemented G-Dragon’s image as a promising solo artist. Following the aforementioned, G-Dragon was unstoppable.

G-Dragon’s recent activities

Besides his activities as a member of BIGBANG and a solo artist, G-Dragon has also amassed a substantial number of accolades in various other non-musical fields. The aforementioned fields especially include fashion. Owing to his immaculate image as a style icon, G-Dragon endorsed a variety of brands. His sense of style is never limited by societal peripheries or expectations.

One of his most significant accomplishments in the world of fashion came in 2016 when he became the face of luxury fashion house Chanel. The latter made him the first male K-pop artist ever to become the face of Chanel. Following this, G-Dragon graced a myriad of Chanel’s fashion shows with his presence and inevitably made headlines for his immaculate sense of style and effortless finesse. His most recent fashion moment was his appearance at the 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Fashion Show.

