G-Dragon denies drug use in second statement from legal team; shares latest update on investigation

On October 25, reports emerged that G-Dragon had been booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on drug-related charges. Subsequently, on October 27, G-Dragon personally released a statement through his legal representative. Later, his lawyer provided an update on his drug case on October 30.

G-Dragon’s legal representative provides an update

Kwon Ji Yong, also known as G-Dragon, provided an update through his advisory counsel, lawyer Kim Soo Hyun of K1 Chamber LLP, regarding his ongoing drug-related investigation. On October 30, G-Dragon's legal team, in a statement, re-confirmed their denial of any allegations that the idol had used illegal drugs.

They also mentioned that, in response to this, G-Dragon appointed a lawyer and submitted a statement of intent for voluntary attendance to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Narcotics Unit of the Regional Investigation Department, along with his appointed lawyer this morning.

Through the statement of intent for voluntary attendance and a written opinion from his counsel, G-Dragon expressed his willingness to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation. He is determined to quickly resolve the false accusations by revealing the truth through a quick investigative process. He informed the police that he would actively participate in both the hair follicle test and urine test. The schedule for his voluntary attendance is currently under discussion.

In addition, G-Dragon’s legal representative mentioned that recent speculative and false reports, including YouTube videos about the case, such as claims about the appointment of a lawyer who is a former constitutional judge and exaggerated lawyer payments, have been circulating without basis. The legal team clearly clarified that these reports are entirely untrue, and they are prepared to take strong legal action against such speculative reports that spread false information and engage in defamation against the artist.

Previously, fans were taken aback when they heard that G-Dragon had been linked to Lee Sun Kyun's drug scandal, which had garnered significant attention nationwide.

G-Dragon’s recent activities

On October 25, the rapper was booked by the police for illegal use of drugs, which followed the case involving Parasite’s actor Lee Sun Kyun, who is under investigation for drug abuse. On October 27, BIGBANG member G-Dragon and his lawyer, Kim Su Hyun, issued official statements regarding the drug abuse charges against the rapper and the ongoing investigation.

G-Dragon's lawyer emphasized that the recent media reports have been unfair and not based on facts. G-Dragon himself clarified that he has not used drugs and that the recent news reports about the 'violation of drug control laws' are unrelated to him. He acknowledged the public's concerns and expressed his commitment to actively cooperating with the investigative agencies and fully participating in the investigation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

