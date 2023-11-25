G-Dragon fully cleared of drug suspicions, additional testing ruled out

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

G-Dragon, who faced allegations of drug use, has been officially cleared of suspicion following a recent negative test result. The majority of tests conducted yielded negative results, leading the police to completely absolve G-Dragon of any drug-related suspicions. No further testing is planned for the rapper at this time.

On November 24, JTBC reported that the National Forensic Service concluded that BIGBANG member G-Dragon had not dyed his hair, putting an end to the speculation surrounding his hair color.

Earlier, G-Dragon tested negative in comprehensive drug tests, including tests on his hair as well as nail and toenail drug tests. In response, the police requested an additional investigation from the National Forensic Service to verify whether G-Dragon had recently dyed or bleached his hair.

This request arose due to suspicions that G-Dragon might have taken advantage of the fact that the accuracy of drug tests decreases when hair is dyed or bleached.

However, the results confirmed that G-Dragon had not dyed or bleached his hair recently, which aligned with his initial statement during his first police attendance on November 6, when he stated, "I haven't dyed or bleached my hair."

In light of these findings, the police have reportedly chosen not to proceed with any additional testing on G-Dragon.

Currently, G-Dragon has obtained negative results in both preliminary reagent tests and hair and nail drug tests. Despite the police's investigation, which was initiated based on the statement of a female manager at an entertainment establishment in Gangnam, Seoul, no additional evidence has come to light.

The Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit received recent communication from the National Institute of Forensic Science, indicating that a comprehensive examination of BIGBANG's member G-Dragon's fingernails revealed no traces of drugs.

The police faced criticism for relying heavily on the testimony of Ms. A, an employee at an entertainment establishment with a criminal record. Ms. A alleged a finding of suspicious wrapping paper in a restroom used by G-Dragon, but the artist has cast doubt on her credibility and motives. The BIGBANG member had also tested negative in the hair follicle test.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

