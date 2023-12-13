G-Dragon gets cleared of drug use charges as police unable to find concrete evidence; know case details
G-Dragon's cleared of drug usage charges as police was unable to link to Lee Sun Kyun’s case
The Gangnam entertainment business drug case in brief
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug use.
G-Dragon has been cleared of drug usage allegations by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit, citing insufficient evidence, according to a K-media report on December 13.
Police cleared G-Dragon of drug usage charges
According to a K-media report on December 13, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit confirmed that G-Dragon would not be among the individuals booked for drug usage related to Gangnam entertainment circles. The decision stemmed from the lack of tangible evidence linking him to drug use. Every drug test conducted on him, encompassing hair and nail tests, yielded negative results, further solidifying his exoneration.
Moreover, despite extensive questioning of witnesses, no statements surfaced to substantiate the accusations against G-Dragon, reinforcing the absence of evidence against the artist.
Meanwhile, the investigation into Lee Sun Kyun's potential involvement in the Gangnam entertainment industry's drug case remains ongoing. The police continue to delve into the matter, seeking clarity regarding Lee Sun Kyun's connection to the alleged drug-related activities within the entertainment sphere.
More details about G-Dragon's alleged link to Lee Sun Kyun's case
Amidst a whirlwind of allegations and investigations, BIGBANG's G-Dragon found himself embroiled in a controversy related to alleged drug usage. The saga began with reports emerging on October 25, indicating that G-Dragon was under police investigation for purported drug use, a violation of South Korean law that prohibits recreational drug consumption. This occurrence followed similar investigations involving the renowned actor from Parasite, Lee Sun Kyun. The two cases, though separate, simultaneously unfolded, triggering intense scrutiny.
G-Dragon swiftly addressed the allegations, staunchly denying any involvement in drug abuse. His response came on October 27, vehemently refuting all accusations against him. The rapper made it clear that he would fully cooperate with the investigations. His willingness to comply led to scheduled police questioning and a drug test set for November 6, with both he and Lee Sun Kyun being barred from leaving the country during the investigations.
During this period, legal intricacies and procedural challenges emerged. G-Dragon's legal team encountered setbacks, as the court denied a search warrant for his communications due to insufficient evidence. Nevertheless, on November 6, G-Dragon faced police questioning, maintaining his stance of innocence regarding illegal drug consumption. He also took to Instagram to share reflections on enlightenment and righteous living.
Subsequently, rumors emerged about G-Dragon supposedly removing his body hair to evade drug tests, prompting the police to comment on the situation. They revealed that G-Dragon lacked the necessary body hair required for the test. In response, his lawyer dispelled these rumors, labeling them as false information. The lawyer affirmed G-Dragon's cooperation and offered his leg hair for the required test, emphasizing the lack of hair bleaching or dyeing for over a year and five months—a crucial factor in drug detection tests.
Amidst mounting scrutiny, the National Forensic Service's findings brought a pivotal turn to the case. Reports confirmed that G-Dragon had not recently dyed or bleached his hair, aligning with his previous statement during the initial police inquiry. These results prompted the police to halt additional testing, signaling a significant development in the case.
Moreover, G-Dragon's negative results across comprehensive drug tests, including hair, nail, and toenail examinations, further reinforced his claims of innocence. The police's reliance on testimony from an individual at an entertainment establishment drew criticism, especially as G-Dragon tested negative across various assessments.
Amid the evolving narrative, G-Dragon's legal representative announced intentions to pursue legal action against those propagating malicious content. His lawyer, Kim Soo Hyun, disclosed plans to address defamation, insults, false information dissemination, and malicious slander targeting G-Dragon. The legal team emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, seeking accountability for infringing upon G-Dragon's rights.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.
