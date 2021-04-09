G Dragon hints at BIGBANG comeback; Says he’s focusing on making new music in DAZED’s Interview

DAZED selected the fashion icon and leader G Dragon as their muse for their 13th Anniversary Special Edition.

On April 9, DAZED KOREA uploaded photos of the pictorial and interview held with BIGBANG’s leader, G Dragon, in celebration of their 13th Anniversary Special Edition. As he is also the current global ambassador for Chanel, he also donned the Chanel Spring Summer 2021 collection for the pictorial!

An exceptional muse, G Dragon is already often hailed as The King of K-Pop and a supremely talented artist has to himself a whole 58-page pictorial, laced with stunning casual hip hop looks. In the interview, he talked about food, movies, music, and even his life in the pandemic. When asked about the recent notes on his phone, he said that he’s been working on music and spending a lot of time writing lyrics for BIGBANG. Since his military discharge, fans have been eagerly waiting for the iconic K-Pop group BIGBANG to make a comeback.

Check out some images from the pictorial below:

Unlike other idol groups, since the start, G Dragon has been the main producer of the band as they hardly ever work with new or outside producers. The group BIGBANG has been iconic and in its way, paved the paths for other K-Pop groups to shine and evolve. However, they’re also known for releasing few albums, as compared to their counterparts. But because of how incredibly great their albums turn out to be, also because of the talented superstar G Dragon, fans ultimately do not mind these hiatuses.

Now that the dragon himself has stated that he’s been working on new music, fans naturally can’t stop gushing about it! Check out some tweets below!

Gdragon just spill the tea. Big bang will be having an album too! Omg back to back comeback from my fave groups in Kpop #BIGBANG #GDRAGONISCOMING — bambi bam (@elleisflawsome) April 9, 2021

Credits :News1

