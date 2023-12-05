G-Dragon likely to sign with new agency following departure from YG and drug scandal: Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug use.

G-Dragon, post his departure from YG Entertainment, gears up for an exciting new chapter. According to industry reports on December 5 KST, he's in the final stages of securing an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, a company renowned for its focus on intellectual property management and content production. This new development brings some excitement and hope to fans who were disappointed after G-Dragon was accused of drug use.

Following his departure from YG Entertainment, G-Dragon's journey into new horizons seems imminent. K-media reports from December 5 KST in the entertainment industry indicate that G-Dragon is on the brink of finalizing an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. This company specializes in intellectual property management and content production, marking a potential significant leap for the iconic singer.

Established on August 9, 2019, Galaxy Corporation primarily focuses on IP development and licensing. However, its ventures extend into entertainment program production, talent management, and commerce through its subsidiary branches.

Industry insiders anticipate that G-Dragon's collaboration with Galaxy could substantially bolster the company's presence. His immense brand value may enhance Galaxy's capabilities, potentially leading to the signing of other high-profile celebrities and the development of new idol groups under their wing.

G-Dragon's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment concluded in June, sparking speculations about his potential move to Warner Music Group. A cryptic Instagram post in September hinted at a transfer, and his recent removal of links to YG's official website from his YouTube channel further fueled these speculations.

When approached for details about the contract, Galaxy remained elusive, stating, "There is nothing we can officially answer at the moment." They added, "It is difficult for the company to provide further details presently, but we will communicate when the time comes for an official announcement."

BIGBANG's G-Dragon, previously under suspicion for alleged drug use, was cleared after recent hair and fingernail tests yielded negative results. Responding to malicious posts targeting him, the rapper vowed strong legal action.

On November 22, G-Dragon's legal representative, Kim Soo Hyun, outlined plans to prosecute those behind defamation, insults, false information, and slander against G-Dragon, identified as Kwon Ji Yong. The legal team gathered evidence, including insults and defamation, for multiple complaints submitted to investigative agencies based on self-monitoring and fan reports. Their no-tolerance approach aimed to hold suspects accountable.

He reaffirmed their commitment to strong action, ruling out settlement or leniency. G-Dragon's clearance prompted proactive measures to safeguard his reputation and rights against baseless attacks. This stance aimed to protect G-Dragon from ongoing harm stemming from unfounded allegations.

