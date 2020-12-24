G Dragon: Looking back at the icon’s top 5 fashion forward trends that you need in your wardrobe ASAP

In honour of G-Dragon’s eclectic style and statement-making outfits, we are curating the top trends from the pop icon that you muse include in your wardrobe.

A believer on “no right answer in fashion,” G-Dragon a.k.a. Kwon Jiyoung makes his own rules when it comes to fashion. Over the years, he has become a huge figure in K-pop as a composer, leader of BIGBANG, and style icon — and he remains unbeatable. It’s no wonder why in 2017, the Business of Fashion named G-Dragon as one of the “500 People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry.”

G-Dragon’s influence has reached often impenetrable fashion circles around the world, forging friendships with the creative directors of Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Thom Browne, among many others, and he had a close working relationship with one of the most acclaimed designers of our time – Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel. Today, we are looking back at some of the most statement trends by the icon.

Fur favourites: One of G-Dragon’s favourite items — and he’s possibly the only one who can pull it off — is the big, fluffy hat that has become the main highlight of his many outfits. He makes fur look effortlessly cool despite the big size of the hat and regardless of what style he wore it with.

Prince of Darkness: G-Dragon experiments with a lot of styles, but one common theme that he often explores is a dramatic, edgy, and dark look that brings out his moody, mysterious side.

Uniform man: Military-inspired concepts in clothing is nothing new, as this utilitarian wear can be seen on stage performances or in everyday looks everywhere. But G-Dragon gives it his own flair by mixing it in streetwear and his signature unique styling.

Shining on: As if G-Dragon’s mega presence and charisma aren’t already blinding enough, he shines with sequined suits and metallic outfits that look great on him onstage as well as off.

Colour crazed: K-pop style is always defined by how multi-coloured it is, but G-Dragon takes this to another level by not only mixing bright hues but also wearing different textures, accessories, and hairstyles that both clash and compliment his looks.

