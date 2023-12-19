G-Dragon officially cleared of drug charges; Police faces flak for relying on sole witness testimony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug use.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been fully acquitted of any charges. On December 13, G-Dragon was declared innocent of drug usage allegations by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit. The decision was based on insufficient evidence, with concerns arising over the reliance on a statement from witness A, who later changed their account. This has led to criticism of the police's handling of the investigation.

G-Dragon cleared of charges

On December 19, the Incheon Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit declared its decision not to proceed with charges against BIGBANG's G-Dragon. He was initially booked without detention on drug charges under the Narcotics Management Act. G-Dragon, who has consistently maintained his innocence, asserted, “I have never used drugs” and willingly cooperated with the police investigation. Consequently, G-Dragon has been completely cleared of the drug charges that were initially brought against him in October.

The police reportedly relied heavily on the statement provided by 'A,' who is the head of an entertainment establishment. However, both a simple reagent test and a detailed assessment by the National Forensic Service yielded negative results. Subsequently, 'A' later altered their statement, drawing criticism from the public due to the perceived inconsistency and the mistaken acquittal of the idol.

G-Dragon’s charge details

In October, NEWS1 reported that Incheon Police had officially registered charges against G-Dragon related to potential drug use, citing violations of drug control laws. The Bang Bang Bang rapper faced charges under the Narcotics Control Act. This development occurred around the same time as drug abuse allegations involving Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun, who was also booked for violating drug-related laws.

YG Entertainment expressed difficulty in making an official statement, given G-Dragon's current status outside their label. On October 27, reports surfaced that both BIGBANG member G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun had been prohibited from leaving South Korea due to the ongoing investigation into allegations of drug use. Subsequently, on October 30, G-Dragon's legal team released a statement reaffirming the idol's denial of any involvement in illegal drug use.

In response to the allegations, G-Dragon took proactive steps by appointing a lawyer and submitting a statement expressing his intent for voluntary cooperation. On October 31, G-Dragon's lawyer, Kim Su Hyun announced that the rapper had provided all necessary evidence for the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, he emphasized G-Dragon's commitment to full cooperation with both hair and urine tests.

G-Dragon’s test results return negative

G-Dragon has received a negative result in his hair follicle test. On November 6, the idol voluntarily visited the police station and provided urine, hair, and nail samples. All samples yielded negative results in the rapid urine screening. A subsequent thorough examination by the National Institute of Forensic Science, including G-Dragon's fingernails, also found no traces of drugs.

The police's reliance on the testimony of Ms. A, an entertainment establishment employee with a criminal record, has drawn criticism. Ms. A claimed to have found suspicious wrapping paper in a restroom used by G-Dragon, but the artist has raised doubts about her credibility and motives.

The travel ban on G-Dragon concluded on November 25 as the police opted not to seek an extension. On November 24, JTBC reported that the National Forensic Service confirmed that BIGBANG member G-Dragon had not dyed his hair, putting an end to the speculation surrounding his hair color. Following these findings, the police decided not to pursue additional testing on G-Dragon. Consequently, the investigation concluded without any charges, and criticism was directed at the police for conducting an unreasonable and hasty investigation, relying solely on Mr. A's statement.

In response, the police defended their actions, stating that a detailed statement justified the investigation. However, G-Dragon's legal team emphasized a zero-tolerance policy and sought accountability for the infringement of G-Dragon's rights. As the rapper prepares for upcoming schedules, the legal team is focused on ensuring a fresh start without further complications.

