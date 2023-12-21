G-Dragon pens touching letter following acquittal from drug probe; plans to establish anti-drug foundation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug use.

G-Dragon, who was recently acquitted from a scandalous drug investigation, has opened up on his struggles amid the controversy and his plans to set up an anti-drug foundation in a touching handwritten letter, revealed by Oh Hee Young upon the announcement of his signing the management contract with Galaxy Corporation.

G-Dragon opens up on struggles amid drug controversy and future plans

At a press conference held by G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, on December 21, the rapper's drug-related case and future plans were elucidated following his acquittal. Despite his absence, Galaxy Corporation revealed G-Dragon's exclusive contract signing and confirmed his comeback in 2024.

Director Jo Sung Hae explained the urgent need for the press conference due to conflicting reports post-investigation, preventing G-Dragon from directly addressing the public. Instead, director Oh Hee Young read G-Dragon's heartfelt handwritten letter. In the message, G-Dragon expressed gratitude for support during his tumultuous time and unveiled his intention to establish a foundation combating drug abuse and societal injustices.

Moved by statistics revealing the prevalence of drug issues, particularly among youth, G-Dragon pledged active involvement to eradicate drug use, vowing to establish a foundation to aid those affected. He emphasized the foundation's role in supporting victims and promoting a fair, equal society.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Galaxy Corporation announced measures to counter malicious rumors targeting G-Dragon, providing offenders until December 28 to retract defamatory posts. Afterward, the agency vowed to take strict legal action against offenders.

G-Dragon's commitment to societal betterment and resilience in the face of adversity, alongside Galaxy Corporation's support, signals a proactive stance against social issues and unwavering loyalty toward their artist. This bold initiative marks a significant turn for G-Dragon, highlighting his dedication to using his influence for positive change.

G-Dragon signs up with Galaxy Corporation and announces 2024 comeback

In a significant move that marks a new chapter in G-Dragon's career, the artist officially sealed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, ending speculations about his contract renewal with YG Entertainment. While G-Dragon was not physically present, the announcement by the agency director, Jo Sung Hae, solidified the partnership between the artist, Kwon Ji Yong, and Galaxy Corporation.

This collaboration signifies more than a typical artist-agency relationship. Galaxy Corporation aims to venture into unexplored territories alongside G-Dragon, intending to showcase not just his familiar facets but also the uncharted dimensions of his artistry.

Director Jo Sung Hae elaborated on the delay in the contract announcement, citing a respectful waiting period for G-Dragon's former agency, YG Entertainment, to articulate their stance. Fortunately, YG Entertainment conveyed their well wishes for G-Dragon's future, prompting Galaxy Corporation to express gratitude and acknowledge the substantial contribution of YG Entertainment in G-Dragon's journey.

With anticipation building, G-Dragon's return to the music scene is confirmed for 2024. Galaxy Corporation highlighted their role as a platform for G-Dragon's artistic renaissance, inviting fans to support both the agency and the artist on this promising journey forward. This collaboration sets the stage for an exciting phase in G-Dragon's career, promising fresh artistic endeavors and a renewed connection with his audience.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 3 and 4 preview OUT: From coping through COVID to BTS' first Grammy nomination