G-Dragon’s ‘Obsession’, ‘Crayon’, ‘CROOKED’ and more: Which is your favourite solo track by him?

G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon is the recipient of numerous awards, including seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, six Melon Music Awards, two Korean Music Awards, two Golden Disc Awards, two MBC Entertainment Awards, among several other awards. Additionally, he is the first and only solo artist to receive the Mnet Asian Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2013.

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, G-Dragon officially debuted in 2006 and rose to prominence as the leader of the South Korean group BIGBANG. In 2009, he released his first solo album ‘Heartbreaker’; the album and its title track of the same name were commercially successful, becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards. This was followed by a collaboration with fellow BIGBANG member T.O.P for the album GD & TOP in 2010. His first EP ‘One of a Kind’ (2012), spawned three singles: ‘One of a Kind’, ‘Crayon’, and the chart-topper ‘That XX’. The EP earned Best Album at the 2013 Seoul Music Awards. In 2013, he embarked on his first worldwide tour as a solo artist, making him the first Korean soloist to tour Japanese dome arenas. His 2017 EP, ‘Kwon Ji Yong’, yielded the number one single ‘Untitled, 2014’, and the supporting concert tour Act III: M.O.T.T.E became the largest tour ever conducted by a Korean soloist.

Widely recognized for his influence on youth culture, fashion trends, and music in South Korea, G-Dragon was named by Forbes in 2016 as the most influential person under 30 in Asia's entertainment and sports. G-Dragon has written or co-written 23 number one songs on the Gaon Digital Chart most of which he has also co-produced.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘MORE’ takes over global music charts; Achieves No.1 spot on iTunes in 84 countries

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite track? Let us know in the comments below.