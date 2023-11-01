G-Dragon drops first Instagram update since drug investigation; shares views on enlightenment

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG member G-Dragon was reported to be booked by the police for drug abuse accusations. The police confirmed that he would be taken for questioning and for a drug test on November 6. The rapper posted on his Instagram for the first time since the reports of his police investigation were released. He shared the message of nirvana and living correctly.

G-Dragon shares message on Instagram story

BIGBANG's G-Dragon updated on his social media for the first time since October 25 when he was booked for drug abuse. In his latest Instagram story, he discusses the proper ways to live and enlightenment. Here is what his post reads.

Proper view: View correctly

Proper thought: Thinking correctly

Proper language: Speaking correctly

Proper action: Behaving right

Proper livelihood: Living properly

Proper effort: Properly devoting

Proper mindfulness: Staying up straight

Proper concentration: Correctly focus

Nirvana of Caliber

Our ultimate goal is to realize. It has to be Nirvana. We should pursue happiness beyond life and death. If we are fixated on small pleasures and neglect the greater fundamental happiness, it would not be right. An urgent need to change our consciousness that direct our strength toward the core.

More about G-Dragon's drug use case

BIGBANG's G-Dragon was reported to be booked for drug consumption accusations. His case followed the investigation of Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun. The rapper denied all allegations against him and said that he would willingly comply with the investigations. He will be questioned by the police and taken for a drug test on November 6. He and Lee Sun Kyun are prohibited from leaving the country till investigations are done. The police had requested a search warrant of his communications but it was rejected by the court for lack of evidence.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

