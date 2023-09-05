G-Dragon shares selfie with Lee Min Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, and more from star-studded art event

On September 4th, a star-studded art event lit up Seoul, where South Korean mega-celebrities surprised attendees by sitting together, igniting excitement among fans who had the chance to witness these unexpected interactions. Notably, BIGBANG's G-Dragon shared pictures of himself alongside Lee Min Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, and other notable figures who graced the event with their presence.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to witness the enduring friendship between Big Bang's G-Dragon and actor Lee Soo Hyuk, despite the passage of years. This heartwarming reunion took place at the recent event, Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa, where numerous prominent figures, including BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Minji, Hanni, and many others, made appearances.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon celebrated this special occasion by sharing a photo on Instagram, featuring himself alongside Actor Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Min Ho, and additional guests. Notably, Lee Min Ho and Lee Soo Hyuk were observed seated at the same table, engaging in friendly interactions, adding to the charm of the event.

On September 3rd, CL treated her Instagram followers to a heartwarming sight as she shared an Instagram story featuring her close friends and former YG labelmates, including BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and PSY. Their history of camaraderie goes back to their time under the same label, and they have been spotted together on various occasions over the years. CL and G-Dragon even have a collaborative history.

Although Lee Soo Hyuk continues to be part of YG Entertainment, the others have since parted ways with the agency at different times. The Instagram story stirred up a wave of nostalgia among fans, who eagerly screenshotted and shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter). It's a well-known fact among fans that Lee Soo Hyuk has maintained a strong friendship with BIGBANG's G-Dragon and T.O.P since before BIGBANG's debut, adding a special layer of history to their bond.

Lee Soo Hyuk has just been officially announced as the lead actor in S-Line, co-starring alongside Lee Da In and OH MY GIRL's Arin. S-Line, adapted from a webtoon of the same name, delves into the intriguing concept of a red line, known as the S-line, that connects people who share a romantic connection.

In the series, Lee Soo Hyuk takes on the role of Han Ji Wook, a highly skilled detective with striking looks and a rebellious spirit. He is determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious S-Line phenomenon, adding a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon is currently immersed in his music endeavors, as evidenced by his recent solo comeback earlier this year. In a video released in January to mark the start of the new year, G-Dragon expressed his intention to engage with his fans through a diverse range of activities. He made a promise to strive towards becoming someone who could deliver positive news in the coming year.

Following rumors of his departure from YG Entertainment, the agency confirmed through multiple South Korean media reports that G-Dragon's exclusive contract had indeed come to an end. It was also stated that he would continue to receive support from the agency even after parting ways with them, indicating a harmonious and supportive relationship between G-Dragon and YG Entertainment.

Lee Min Ho is undeniably one of the most revered actors in the K-drama industry. His talent and charm have earned him a massive fan base, and on June 22nd, he celebrated his 36th birthday, receiving an outpouring of love and gifts from fans all around the world. The actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming affection he received.

Lee Min Ho first gained global recognition for his role in Boys Over Flowers and has continued to build his successful career with a string of hit K-dramas such as The Legend of the Blue Sea, Pachinko, and The King: Eternal Monarch. His work continues to captivate audiences and solidify his status as a prominent figure in the K-drama industry.

