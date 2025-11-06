G-Dragon speaks about wanting to get married, opens up on meeting BIGBANG bandmate Taeyang’s kid

G-Dragon is a big global superstar who remains committed to his craft. While there have been many rumors of him dating various celebrities and non-celebrities, the singer has yet to settle down for good. Appearing on MBC's Son Seok Hee's Questions program, where he was last seen about 10 years ago, the superstar was asked about his plans to tie the knot. Maintaining that he had not found the person he could marry so far, he tried to manifest his wedding. As usual, his humor was top-notch as he joked about hoping that the person listening to this would probably make it happen, adding not much burden to himself about finding a partner.

BIGBANG's GD reveals thoughts on marriage

G-Dragon was asked about when he plans to get married. “I'll get married when it's time,” he said, repeating his past words about when he was asked about his military enlistment. The host affirmed that it's truly the correct answer, seeing how he had managed to enlist and get discharged from the military in good health without rushing it.

“It's a world that I’ve never been to and really want to go to, so I get excited thinking about it,” he added when asked about how he was glowing the most while talking about his marriage. “It’s the most unknown territory for me at this point in my life.

So far, BIGBANG group mate Taeyang has gotten married to longtime girlfriend Min Hyo Rin, and the two have also welcomed their first child. Addressing how he felt on experiencing that GD shared, “Seeing our members, how Taeyang got married, and the kid’s father is my friend. When I met him, seeing myself introduce [myself] to his son, 'Hello kid, I'm your dad's friend' is so fascinating. So I’m hoping it would happen to me sometime as well.” The singer expressed anticipation of it and worry for the future.

He ended his imagination with, “I don't even know who's gonna be my future partner, but anyway, know that I want to get married. If I say this, then someone will eventually come to me, right?”



