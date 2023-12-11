G-Dragon stands ‘unshaken’ post clean results on drug tests; says ‘My standards are firm’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

G-Dragon, who was implicated in drug abuse allegations, recently opened up about his reflections and activities over the past month following negative results on drug tests. In his latest social media post, he offered insights into his thoughts and experiences during this period.

G-Dragon reaffirms his “unshaken” standards in latest post after clean results on drug tests

Amidst recent allegations of violating the Narcotics Control Act, G-Dragon, resolute in asserting his innocence, vehemently refuted the claims and vowed legal action against unfounded accusations. His voluntary appearance at the police station and subsequent negative drug test results from detailed examinations underscore his commitment to clearing his name.

Sharing glimpses of his thoughts via social media, G-Dragon conveyed enigmatic reflections, showcasing excerpts from a book emphasizing humility and introspection. His resilient mindset echoed in past interviews, highlighting his unwavering standards and self-awareness, despite external perceptions.

In a media interview, G-Dragon staunchly asserted that stress or emptiness should never justify resorting to drugs, firmly denouncing any association with narcotics.

Amid the controversy, reports surfaced regarding discussions for an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, hinting at a potential comeback. These developments amid adversity signify G-Dragon's determination to reclaim his narrative and continue his creative journey.

His resolve to combat baseless allegations and focus on personal growth resonates strongly, fostering anticipation among fans for G-Dragon's future endeavors.

G-Dragon might ink exclusive deal with management agency, Galaxy Corporation

Post YG Entertainment, G-Dragon gears up for a potential collaboration with Galaxy Corporation, specializing in intellectual property and content production. Amid speculations about his career plans, Galaxy's response adds to the intrigue.

G-Dragon's negative drug test results contribute to his legal pursuit against malicious claims, solidifying his commitment to protecting his reputation. The rapper's potential alliance with Galaxy not only marks a pivotal career shift but also signals a potential game-changer for the entertainment company. As the industry awaits official announcements, G-Dragon's journey after YG takes on an exciting new dimension, reflecting the resilience and strategic moves of a K-pop icon.

