G-Dragon stands ‘unshaken’ post clean results on drug tests; says ‘My standards are firm’
G-Dragon, who was recently accused of drug abuse, shared his reflections and updates following clean results on drug test, shedding light on his recent month's thoughts and activities. Read on!
-
G-Dragon shares first update since coming clean on detailed drug tests
-
G-Dragon vowed strong action against malicious posts after clearing drug tests
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction
G-Dragon, who was implicated in drug abuse allegations, recently opened up about his reflections and activities over the past month following negative results on drug tests. In his latest social media post, he offered insights into his thoughts and experiences during this period.
G-Dragon reaffirms his “unshaken” standards in latest post after clean results on drug tests
Amidst recent allegations of violating the Narcotics Control Act, G-Dragon, resolute in asserting his innocence, vehemently refuted the claims and vowed legal action against unfounded accusations. His voluntary appearance at the police station and subsequent negative drug test results from detailed examinations underscore his commitment to clearing his name.
Sharing glimpses of his thoughts via social media, G-Dragon conveyed enigmatic reflections, showcasing excerpts from a book emphasizing humility and introspection. His resilient mindset echoed in past interviews, highlighting his unwavering standards and self-awareness, despite external perceptions.
In a media interview, G-Dragon staunchly asserted that stress or emptiness should never justify resorting to drugs, firmly denouncing any association with narcotics.
Amid the controversy, reports surfaced regarding discussions for an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, hinting at a potential comeback. These developments amid adversity signify G-Dragon's determination to reclaim his narrative and continue his creative journey.
His resolve to combat baseless allegations and focus on personal growth resonates strongly, fostering anticipation among fans for G-Dragon's future endeavors.
G-Dragon might ink exclusive deal with management agency, Galaxy Corporation
Post YG Entertainment, G-Dragon gears up for a potential collaboration with Galaxy Corporation, specializing in intellectual property and content production. Amid speculations about his career plans, Galaxy's response adds to the intrigue.
G-Dragon's negative drug test results contribute to his legal pursuit against malicious claims, solidifying his commitment to protecting his reputation. The rapper's potential alliance with Galaxy not only marks a pivotal career shift but also signals a potential game-changer for the entertainment company. As the industry awaits official announcements, G-Dragon's journey after YG takes on an exciting new dimension, reflecting the resilience and strategic moves of a K-pop icon.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: RIIZE selected as new house ambassador for Louis Vuitton
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more