G Dragon is the style star you should be taking inspiration from; Here's proof

G-Dragon a.k.a. Kwon Jiyoung is not only a force of music but also a force of fashion. Time and again, the rapper and singer has wowed fans with his eccentric style and charisma. The leader of BIGBANG was not only hailed a style icon by his fans but was also named as one of the “500 People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry,” by the international fashion platform--Business of Fashion.

G-Dragon is regularly spotted wearing the likes of Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Thom Browne, among many others luxury fashion brands! Today, we are looking back at some of the most statement trends by the icon that will inspire your wardrobe style.

The pop icon always strives for an understated, composed look, with a particular interest in functional wear as well as sophisticated style. While his understanding of fashion and luxury brands is relatively developed, he often invests in fashion-forward clothes to stand out on certain occasions.

The popstar also frequently ​​opts for lesser-known designers, often with a minimalist aesthetic, as part of their desire to be unique and different. He sees style as a statement of artistic refinement, opting for their own take on low-key but super-sophisticated elegance.

G-Dragon’s style decisions are carefully made, with a strong streak of playfulness. He’s built through his deep knowledge of brands and style to exploit the freedom to play with style choices. The idol’s style suggests that he often looks to leading edgy brands and bold designs and is ready to explore gender-less looks and retro vibes to make an impact.

