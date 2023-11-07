G-Dragon tests negative for drug usage with preliminary examination; wants urgent thorough investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG's G-Dragon voluntarily appeared for police questioning and a preliminary drug test on November 6. The rapper interacted with the media and spoke about the drug abuse case before he went in for questioning and refuted drug charges against him openly. His official statement which was previously released also denied all claims of drug abuse. Here is what G-Dragon had to say after the preliminary tests.

G-Dragon's tests show negative results for drugs

After police questioning and hair and urine tests were done on November 6, BIGBANG member G-Dragon took the time to answer the media's questions. Firstly, he declared that his tests came out negative for drugs. He also added that he has requested a thorough and quick investigation into the matter and deliver accurate results. When asked if he had to submit his communications and phone, he answered and said that he didn't have to but he has informed the police that if it is needed to be done in the future, he is willing to do that too.

Regarding the investigation, the journalists asked if there was any evidence against him to which he replied that there was none, and neither did he believe that there would be any. Furthermore, he commented that he doesn't think that the investigation is unreasonable but he does hope for a fair judgment and that the examination results are proper and quick. For his fans, he asked them to believe in him, wait for the results, and not worry about him.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's case till now

On October 25 G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. Two days later, the rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. His case broke out after the Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was reported to be booked for drug abuse. Both cases are being separately investigated. On November 6, G-Dragon went to police questioning and took a hair and urine test to examine for drugs.

