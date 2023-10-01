G-Dragon to move to another label after YG Entertainment contract expiration? Fans anticipate his next moves

G-Dragon is well known for his music and artistry, not just in the Korean music industry but also internationally. With his amazing music, rap, and fashion, the icon has managed to make a mark on the entertainment and art world. His last release Still Life which was released in 2022 was with his members T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung.

G-Dragon’s expired contract with YG and speculations

YG Entertainment had announced that the G-Dragon’s contract expired on June 6. The idol had been working with the agency since his debut as a member of the group BIGBANG and as a solo artist. The entertainment agency had added on the subject and explained that negotiations are going on regarding advertising and other activities. On September 30, G-Dragon posted a picture of a part of a digital billboard that originally read: “WELCOMES G-DRAGON”. The billboard was put up by Warner Records.

Earlier last month, there were also reports of G-Dragon that G-Dragon visited the Warner Music Records office in Los Angeles, California. All of these incidents have led fans to believe that the artist might be joining Warner Records which is a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, one of the top three players in the global music industry. While some fans theorize that the idol may be joining the American company, others think that it might have just been a visit. Either way, fans are excited about his upcoming activities.

G-Dragon and BIGBANG’s latest activities

The BANG BANG BANG rapper had revealed earlier this year in January that he plans to release a comeback and other activities by the end of 2023. Earlier this year in April, there was also buzz around a speculated collaboration between G-Dragon and Boys Noize, EXO’s Chanyeol, and Raiden. His last comeback as a soloist was in 2017 with the EP ‘Kwon Ji Yong’.

BIGBANG former member T.O.P had decided not to renew his contract with YG Entertainment after its expiration in April 2022. He also announced that he would no longer participate in the group. Taeyang shifted to THEBLACKLABEL which is a subsidiary of YG Entertainment. The group currently consists of members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BIGBANG and 2NE1's iconic collab LOLLIPOP music video hits 100 million views