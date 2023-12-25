G-Dragon unveils plans for establishing drug eradication organization JUSPEACE Foundation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug use.

G-Dragon revealed his plans for launching a drug eradication foundation. The project has been titled JUSPEACE Foundation. The rapper was recently under investigation for accused drug use. He was later cleared of all charges. He also signed his contract with Galaxy Corporation after deprting from YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon's JUSPEACE Foundation

On December 21, G-Dragon had declared his idea of JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The slogan of the foundation is Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. The initial investment of 300 million Won will be paid by G-Dragon. The rapper also revealed the the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan). According to the CEO of Galaxy Corporation the foundation is established because of G-Dragon's will to create a society free of prejudice through his music, and will conduct activities accordingly. The first project of the foundation will focus on drug eradication and treatment activities for addicted youth. For the project, they would be recruiting experts in medical health, public policy and administration, welfare, and culture to join the advisory committee.

In his letter, G-Dragon had also mention his concerns about the rise in drug consumption amongst juviniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

G-Dragon's recent activities

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

During a press conference held on December 21, Galaxy Corporation's director announced that the rapper had signed a contract with them. It was also revealed that he would be making a comeback in 2024 for which he is preparing.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

