G-Dragon's drug case: Chanel issues official statement clarifying stance on ambassador's recent controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

G-Dragon's recent drug abuse accusations have shocked the industry. The BIGBANG member was booked without detention on suspicion of drug use. Now the luxury fashion house Chanel has issued a formal statement, clearing their stance on the said matter. Previously actor Lee Sun Kyung was charged on the same counts but both the cases differ from each other. It is being investigated currently.

Chanel puts out an official statement on recent G-Dragon controversy

The luxury fashion house in talks with Ilgan Sports, a South Korean media outlet, revealed that they are aware of the ongoing issue that surrounds G-Dragon. They further added that they have no official position to share currently about the matter. G-Dragon has been the brand's ambassador since 2016 and is seen attending various events hosted by the luxury fashion house.

Through this, the brand clarified its initial position on the developing issue. If the charges turn out to be true, the brand's image can suffer a serious blow given G-Dragon has been seen as an avid user of their clothing and accessories. They have very cautiously expressed their stance but it can also escalate into the issue of compensation for damages if the police's investigation shows the drug charges to be true.

About G-Dragon's drug controversy

BIGBANG member G-Dragon faced serious drug abuse allegations after reports surfaced online suggesting the artist was booked by police for possible violation of drug abuse laws. Authorities are currently investigating the said charges. This recent development comes after actor Lee Sun Kyung was accused of the same charges but in a different case. Previously G-Dragon was also charged with illegal drug use, specifically marijuana in 2011 after he was revealed to have taken a small puff at an after-party in Japan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat