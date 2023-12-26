G-Dragon’s former agency YG Ent. faces 64 million dollar market cap drop following his departure; Report

When Galaxy Corporation revealed their upcoming press conference to discuss G-Dragon's future, YG Entertainment stocks reportedly experienced a downturn. On December 20, YG Entertainment officially affirmed G-Dragon's departure from the company, conclusively settling speculations regarding his contract renewal.

G-Dragon’s departure causes loss for YG Entertainment

On December 22, YG Entertainment's stock concluded at 52,000 won (approximately 40 USD), marking a fourth consecutive day of decline. This 5.11 percent drop, totaling a decrease of 2,800 won (approximately 2.16 USD) from 54,800 won (42.19 USD), has been widely attributed to recent developments involving G-Dragon, significantly impacting the stock's performance.

Over the course of four days, YG Entertainment's shares exhibited a notable downturn, diminishing the stock value and erasing approximately 83.5 billion won (around 64 million USD) from the company's market capitalization. As a result, the current market capitalization stands at 963.9 billion won (742.6 million USD).

This isn't the initial instance of G-Dragon impacting YG Entertainment stocks. In June of this year, YG Entertainment experienced a drop of 130 million dollars in market capitalization after news broke that G-Dragon chose not to renew his contract.

G-Dragon officially signs with new agency; more about the artist

On December 20, YG Entertainment issued an official statement on BIGBANG's official website regarding G-Dragon's departure. G-Dragon's contract with YG Entertainment concluded in June. During this timeframe, YG stated, "The exclusive contract with G-Dragon has expired, and we are currently engaged in collaboration through a separate contract for advertising and other commitments. Negotiations for additional contracts will take place when music activities resume, and YG will provide comprehensive support."

On December 21, Galaxy Corporation, the new agency representing BIGBANG's G-Dragon, convened a press conference to address his recent acquittal in a drug-related case and outline his plans for 2024. While G-Dragon was not in attendance, director Jo Sung Hae formally declared the establishment of an exclusive contract between Galaxy Corporation and the artist.

G-Dragon, a versatile South Korean artist, has made a mark in the entertainment industry with his roles as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and model. After undergoing a rigorous six-year training period with YG Entertainment, he made his debut as the leader and rapper of the popular group BIGBANG. G-Dragon played a pivotal role in creating hit songs such as Lies, Last Farewell, and Haru Haru.

His solo career soared with the release of his successful debut album, Heartbreaker, which not only sold over 200,000 copies but also earned him the Mnet Asian Music Award for Album of the Year. Despite its success, the album sparked controversy, including allegations of plagiarism.

G-Dragon further showcased his musical prowess by collaborating with T.O.P. for the 2010 album GD & TOP, producing chart-topping singles. Beyond his musical achievements, he is renowned for his influence on South Korean fashion and has received accolades for his distinctive artistic expression.

