G-Dragon's sister, Kwon Da Mi, voices frustration regarding his drug allegation case on social media

The allegations against G-Dragon have grown more complex and extensive, involving multiple parties. The pressure appears to extend beyond G-Dragon himself, with his extended family, including Kwon Da Mi, feeling the impact. Kwon Da Mi, G-Dragon's sister and a CEO in the fashion industry, expressed her frustration and anger in a recent Instagram story post.

Kwon Da Mi voices her anger for fake news against G-Dragon

Recently, Kwon Dami took to her Instagram account to express her frustration with the ongoing events. On November 10 KST, G-Dragon's sister, seemingly unable to contain her emotions, vented her anger, stating, "I held back enough and now this s***. That's enough bulls***. Write a novel, you b******s." She accompanied her post with G-Dragon's Gossip Man as background music, vehemently addressing the fake rumors circulating about her brother.

On November 6 KST, G-Dragon appeared at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Station for questioning regarding suspicions of drug use. According to G-Dragon's side, the artist fully cooperated with the investigation by providing hair follicle, fingernail, and toenail samples for forensic analysis.G-Dragon's legal representative emphasized that he "did not bleach or dye his hair in the past year and 5 months," adding another layer of statements to the ongoing situation and rumors surrounding the case.

More about G-Dragon’s drug allegation case

In the initial phases of the drug case, which initially centered around Lee Sun Kyun but expanded upon G-Dragon's involvement, the police claimed to possess evidence tying G-Dragon to the case, leading to travel restrictions for the BIGBANG singer. However, from the outset, G-Dragon strongly denied all accusations.

Following his voluntary visit to the police station and the subsequent negative result of the drug test conducted on November 10, G-Dragon's lawyer dismissed all allegations of body hair removal as an attempt to discredit the evidence against him.

G-Dragon's lawyer emphasized that the artist's hair had not been bleached in a year and five months, and the conducted drug test could detect consumption within that time frame. Criticizing both the police and Korean media, the lawyer argued that the police had defamed the artist, and the media failed to verify with them before reporting the incident.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat