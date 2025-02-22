G-Dragon’s Too Bad MV: aespa’s Karina makes cameo in Ubermensch album song featuring Anderson .Paak

The speculations of aespa's Karina's appearance in BIGBANG's G-Dragon's upcoming solo comeback, Übermensch, has been proven right. Her cameo appearance in his new song, Too Bad, has been confirmed. A little sneak peak of the girl group member was seen in the teaser of the music video, released on February 22 KST. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the highly anticipated collaboration between the talented K-pop idols.

G-Dragon's Übermensch album is slated to drop on February 25, 2025. Three days before it's release, a teaser of its song Too Bad, featuring American singer and rapper Anderson .Paak and a cameo from Karina has heightened excitement among fans. The album features eight dynamic tracks, and Too Bad is the third one. The music video has the classic G-Dragon loud, groovy, party-anthem-like feel. With colourful sets and exciting beats, the song is set to be an entertainer.

Watch the teaser of Too Bad MV here:

Karina appears towards the end of the teaser, standing tall and posing infront of an unique car. In striking contrast to the blue car, she stands out, sporting a red and white ensemble. In the next scene, G-Dragon is seen singing beside her. With the union of two rappers with similar energetic rapping styles, G-Dragon and Anderson .Paak, the song is predicted to be a a banger. It might fare well or even better than the K-pop idol's other solo tracks like POWER, Crayon and Can't Help Falling in Love and more.

Übermensch album is set to release on February 25 at 12 AM EST / 2 PM KST. The Too Bad MV is expected to drop a day or two ahead of that. G-Dragon and Karina, two of the most popular faces of their respective generations, will be seen together for the first time in the music video. The fans of the K-pop idols are over the moon after the teaser drop.