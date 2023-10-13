G-Dragon's trademark renewed by YG Entertainment amid rumors of Warner Music deal

YG Entertainment in a recent move has extended its well-known G-Dragon’s trademark. In the K-pop industry, such practices by the agencies are common to prevent bands from using their original identities after leaving a label. The initial 10-year legal validity of the G-Dragon trademark, which was first registered in February 2003 came to an end in 2013. YG Entertainment then renewed the validity till September 2023. Read to know more.

YG Entertainment renews G-Dragon trademark

On October 13, it was reported that the G-Dragon trademark is scheduled to be extended by YG for an additional ten years, provided no unexpected problems emerge. The move came months after the expiration of G-Dragon’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment in June. The label which also backs popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, earlier submitted the request to renew the trademark and as per the South Korean media outlet, this procedure concluded on October 12, 2023. There are rumors that G-Dragon and Warner Music are actively discussing a potential new exclusive contract.

Fans criticize YG Entertainment for the unfair treatment

YG Entertainment took the step to protect its valuable trademark, however, fans didn’t seem very satisfied with this move. Fans of G-Dragon voiced their discontent with the agency's behavior. They criticized YG for treating the artist unfairly and called it a low blow. This came amid reports suggesting that YG Entertainment and G-Dragon are currently in the midst of discussing a new contract.

G-Dragon’s expired contract with YG raises speculations

On June 6, YG Entertainment declared G-Dragon's contract to be up. G-Dragon, who is known as a vital part of the renowned K-pop band BIGBANG and a solo performer, has a history of working with the agency. However, on September 30, G-Dragon posted a picture of a portion of a digital billboard created by Warner Records with the words WELCOMES G-DRAGON scribed. Previous month's reports also cite that the Bad Boy singer paid a visit to the Warner Music Records studio in Los Angeles. Because of these instances, several are assuming that the singer would sign with Warner Records. Meanwhile, the BANG BANG BANG rapper earlier remarked that he will unveil his future music plans by the end of 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 unveils date and venue: When and where to watch