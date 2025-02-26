G-Dragon’s UBERMENSCH release party: BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Kim Soo Hyun, NJZ’s Danielle, and more join; know guest list

After years of anticipation, G-Dragon has made his long-awaited comeback with ÜBERMENSCH, marking his first musical release since 2017 and his first full-length album in over a decade. The album has generated massive excitement among fans, solidifying G-Dragon’s return as a solo artist and cultural icon.

To celebrate this milestone, the BIGBANG leader hosted an extravagant release party, bringing together a mix of industry veterans, close friends, and rising stars. The exclusive event quickly became the talk of the town, with social media buzzing over the A-list attendees and the special moments shared during the night.

The guest list for G-Dragon’s ÜBERMENSCH release party was nothing short of impressive, featuring some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Here are some of the notable stars who attended the event.

G-Dragon and CL’s friendship dates back to their years under YG Entertainment, where they both played key roles in shaping the global K-pop scene. It was no surprise that CL was present at the celebration, showing her support for her former labelmate and friend. Over the years, their bond remains strong even as they continue their respective careers.

Haerin and Danielle, members of the popular fourth-generation girl group NJZ (NewJeans), also made an appearance at the event. The young idols were seen posing with CL, adding an exciting generational crossover to the night. Their attendance proved G-Dragon’s influence across different eras of K-pop, as both veteran and newer idols came together to celebrate his comeback.

Advertisement

One of the most exciting moments of the night was when G-Dragon was seen dancing alongside his longtime bandmate Taeyang. The two performed to their hit song Good Boy, thrilling fans with a nostalgic reunion. Furthermore, Renowned dancers Deukie and Dony, known as the Kwon Twins, also attended the party. The duo, who have worked closely with YG Entertainment artists over the years, played a role in the making of Too Bad, one of the songs on ÜBERMENSCH.

G-Dragon’s well-known group of 1988-born friends: actors Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jung Hae In, and Hwang Kwanghee were also in attendance. Other notable attendees included comedian Jo Se Ho, actress and Single’s Inferno host Hong Jin Kyung, and musician Code Kunst. A photobooth picture shared by G-Dragon captured these celebrities together, giving fans a rare glimpse into the strong friendships he has maintained in the industry.

G-Dragon’s ÜBERMENSCH release party was more than just a star-studded event; it was a proof to his enduring influence in the entertainment world. As fans continue to celebrate the album’s release, many are eager to see what’s next for G-Dragon. Whether through his music or fashion, his return is already proving to be one of the most notable moments in K-pop this year.