G-Dragon's wish for BIGBANG's 18th debut anniversary with only Taeyang and Daesung's mention grabs attention

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of marijuana consumption and sexual criminal offenses.

G-Dragon, the leader of the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG, recently marked the group’s 18th debut anniversary in a way that has sparked considerable attention. On August 19th, he took to his personal social media to share the cover photo of their digital single Still Life, accompanied by the hashtag “#bigbang18thanniversary.” Notably, he tagged only two of his fellow members, Taeyang and Daesung, leaving out former members T.O.P and Seungri. This subtle yet significant gesture captured the attention of fans, reflecting the evolving dynamics within the group.

Taeyang and Daesung also joined G-Dragon in commemorating the milestone. Taeyang expressed his sentiments with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring 18 yellow hearts, symbolizing the years the group has spent together. Daesung also shared a congratulatory message, celebrating the group’s journey and his own growth as an artist over the years. The unified yet selective celebration from these three members highlighted their current bond, while also acknowledging the group’s complex history.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG, which officially debuted on August 19, 2006, quickly became a sensation, captivating audiences with their unique blend of ballads, dance tracks, and hip-hop. Their debut album Bigbang, released just days after their first stage performance, marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey. The group’s meteoric rise saw them sweep major awards both in Korea and internationally, establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry. Their success was not only due to their group activities but also to the members' individual and unit projects, such as G-Dragon’s collaborations with Taeyang and T.O.P.

However, the group’s journey has not been without its challenges. Once a five-member ensemble, BIGBANG now stands as a trio, following the departures of T.O.P and Seungri amidst significant controversies. T.O.P’s exit from the group came after a highly publicized marijuana scandal during his military service, which led to legal repercussions and his eventual decision to step away from the entertainment industry. Despite this, T.O.P has recently resurfaced in the spotlight, with his participation in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Squid Game.

Seungri’s departure, on the other hand, was marred by the infamous Burning Sun scandal, which saw him embroiled in a series of criminal activities. His imprisonment and subsequent release have kept him away from the entertainment world, although he has been recently spotted in Bali, stirring mixed reactions from the public.

As BIGBANG celebrates 18 years, the group's legacy remains undeniable. Despite the controversies and changes, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung continue to uphold the spirit of BIGBANG and the enduring impact of their music.

