(G)-IDLE to release first ever English language album HEAT with single I DO in collaboration with 88rising

(G)-IDLE is all set to release their first English single called I DO. The QUEENCARD singers dropped the teaser for their upcoming song on 88rising's YouTube channel. Cube Entertainment, the agency of (G)-IDLE has signed with 88rising to produce the group's first ever English-language album HEAT. (G)-IDLE is known for its strong lyrics and unique music which represents women all around the globe, fans are excited to see how their first English single will surprise them.

(G)-IDLE's I DO

The K-pop girl group (G)-IDLE teased their new song which is in all English through 88rising. (G)-IDLE new song I DO's teaser hinted towards a genre very different from their recent songs like Queencard, Nxde, and TOMBOY. The English single I DO teased a very calm and relaxing contemporary genre as the members illustrated enchanting visuals. I DO will be a pre-release to the group's full English-language album HEAT. The new single is scheduled to release on July 14 following the release of the album HEAT in September this year.

Cube Entertainment and 88rising

According to Billboard, One of the biggest K-pop companies Cube Entertainment has joined hands with 88rising an American mass media company to produce (G)-IDLE's first-ever English music. 88rising focuses on Asian music and is home to some renowned artists like BIBI, NIKI, Jackson Wang, ATARASHII GAKKO and more. This also marks the first time ever for Cube Entertainment to produce an all-English album for their artist, the CEO of the agency also expressed his excitement about the HEAT. Founder and the CEO of 88rising Sean Miyashrio also revealed that the company has been a fan of (G)-IDLE for a long time especially because the members are creatively involved in their music. He also mentioned that (G)-IDLE are aware of what they want to do with their music and have a strong point of view which is really important in the music-making process. The two companies made a move by firmly believing in the members of (G)-IDLE and their leader Soyeon to produce a collaboration album. (G)-IDLE's I DO music video will be released on July 14 at 9 a.m. KST and the album HEAT will be available on September 7, 2023.

