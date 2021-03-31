Gaho’s On The Ground cover, Park Bom’s newest release, & more: Today’s DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

While the bigger news kept you on your toes, here are today's daily highlights you might have missed out on.

Exclusive interviews, Seo In Guk cameo in Navillera, IU on ‘You Quiz On The Block’s 100th episode and other news you might have paid attention to. However, here are some stories that you might have missed out on. Read on to know the daily highlights of March 31, 2021!

Gaho covered Rosé ’s ‘On The Ground’

Gaho debuted in 2018 and is one of the most recognisable K-Pop soloists, majorly because of his breakthrough in Itaewon Class’ OST ‘Start Over’. His forte is also covering songs by other musicians and giving them his own unique touch. He released a video of his cover for BLACKPINK Rosé’s ‘On The Ground’ giving it a 180 degree switch - from fun pop to metal rock band. Fans in the comments section can’t stop gushing over how great his version is! Check out the video below:

Gugudan members Mimi, Soyee and Nayoung leave Jellyfish Entertainment

In the morning of March 31, members Mimi and Soyee of the group Gugudan were reported as leaving their agency, Jellyfish Entertainment. The idols had posted their handwritten letters on their Instagram, to inform their fans firsthand. Later during the day, member Nayoung was also reported to be ending her contract with the agency. The announcement of the group disbanding was made by the agency back in December 2020.

IU gave an incredible performance on Dingo Music’s Killing Voice

The Lilac single, who recently received an All-Kill on iChart, appeared on dingo music’s Killing Voice segment. With absolutely flawless notes, she performed her own songs such as the latest Coin, Lilac, Bleuming, BBI BBI and others. Check out the sweet singer’s video below:

Park Bom dropped ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ ft. Changmo today; has already reached in the Top 10 of GENIE chart

Singer Park Bom released her latest project, ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ featuring Changmo is a soulful romantic R&B track on March 31. In the video, we see Park Bom dressed up gorgeously in gowns and watching a slideshow of memories of an old couple spending time together with some kids. The song has also reached the Top 10 on the GENIE chart in a couple of hours. Watch the music video below:

Baekhyun’s ‘Bambi’ touched 760,000 copies on the Hanteo chart

Yonhap news reported that EXO Baekhyun's third mini album, ‘Bambi’ sold 760,000 copies on the first day of its release, according to the album sales chart by Hanteo Chart. The same article also says that his second EP Delight has sold 1 million copies, so it looks like Bambi will cross that mark and make Baekhyun emerge as a million-seller singer again!

Want to know more stuff that happened today? Scroll through our Korean section and read ‘em all!

Stay tuned for more updates with Pinkvilla. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, too!

Credits :Gaho YouTube

Share your comment ×