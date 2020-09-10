  1. Home
Gal Gadot tests for COVID 19 as she preps to resume filming of Red Notice: Prep looks a little different now

Before she resumes filming of Red Notice, Gal Gadot reveals she took a COVID-19 test. The actress shared photos from the test on Instagram.
Slow and steady, Hollywood is resuming the filming of movies that came to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Just recently, videos from the sets of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 surfaced online to show that the action hero was back to action, performing his own stunts. Now, Gal Gadot revealed she is heading back to the sets of the Red Notice to complete filming of the project. The actress shares the screen with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. 

But before she could step onto the sets of the Netflix movie, the actress took up a COVID-19 test to ensure that she is a-okay to be back on sets. The Wonder Woman star shared photos of getting tested for the virus while flaunting a quirky tee. In one of the photos, Gal was seen seated on the chair while the test was conducted. Meanwhile, in the other, she was seen showing off her T-shirt that reads, "Après Corona," and the tag reading, "cannot wait for this sh*t to end." 

Gal shared the photos with the caption, "Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set but prep looks a little different now.." 

Check out Gal Gadot's post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set but prep looks a little different now.. #staysafe

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Just last week, The Rock shared a video explaining the "extremely aggressive" precautionary measures taken for the safety of the cast and crew on the sets of the movie as they resume filming. The actor, who is also the producer, said the safety measures will include a "quarantine bubble." 

