Game of Thrones spin off series with Kit Harington's Jon Snow in development; Reports

Game of Thrones fans can rejoice as a major character from the show and is all set to get a spin-off show. According to Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington's Jon Snow is getting his very own show and it is currently under development. The report suggests that it will be a live-action spin-off series that will be centred on the fan-favourite character.

As per THR, Kit Harington who was recently seen in Marvel's Eternals is attached to reprise the role should a series move forward. The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of the character who struggles to uphold his family’s noble values and is seeking his own identity. The final season of Game of Thrones saw Snow's character finding out his true identity as Aegon Targaryen. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings.

Game of Thrones already has other spin-off projects lined up including the likes of the upcoming show House of the Dragon, a prequel series, which debuts on August 21. The show will chronicle the events of a civil war within House Targaryen and is set about 200 years before the events in Thrones.

Among other HBO projects from the GOT universe that are currently in development include 10,000 Ships aka Nymeria with showrunner Amanda Segel, 9 Voyages with showrunner Bruno Heller, and Dunk and Egg with showrunner Steve Conrad. Although with a potential Jon Snow series in the works, fans of GOT are certainly going to be beyond excited about the same.

