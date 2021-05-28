‘Games of Thrones’ star Michiel Huisman all set to star alongside Luke Evans in the upcoming series ‘Echo 3’

Michiel Huisman will star with Luke Evans in the 10 episode series Echo 3 based on a popular thriller series When Heroes Fly. Read further to get the details.

According to a report in Variety, writer Mark Boal has developed a 10 episode series for a major OTT platform called ‘Echo 3’, which is inherently based on the Israel-based Keshet Broadcasting series ‘When Heroes Fly’ and inspired by the eponymous novel by Israeli writer Amir Gutfreund. The dramatic - thriller is set in South America centered around an American family. The narrative follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the crucial protagonist and emotional throughline of the story. Michiel, who is the latest addition to the star cast is known around the globe for his brilliant portrayal of Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones.

The interesting plotline of the man-on-run show entails the missing scientist and the conquest to find her. The official plot, “When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Luke Evans), and her husband (Michiel) -- two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts --struggle to find her.” When Heroes Fly is a much-acclaimed show that is currently streaming on a major OTT platform and has garnered immense praise from audiences around the globe. Hence ‘Echo 3’ is already coming up with expectations and buzz around it.

Mark Boal created the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series will be produced by Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Jason Horwitch, Mark Sourian, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir of Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman of Keshet International, and Karni Ziv of Keshet Broadcasting. Pablo Trapero will direct the series in both English and Spanish, as reported in Variety.

