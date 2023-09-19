Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor look ethereal in yellow; deck up in traditional outfits

Today, on September 19th, people across the nation have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. So far, several celebrities have posted their pictures on social media as they celebrate this auspicious festival. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Esha Deol also shared their gorgeous photos on their Instagram handle.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor twin in yellow outfits

Sara Ali Khan shared two photos of herself worshipping a Ganesh idol. In the pictures, she donned a yellow salwar kurta and accessorized her outfit with bangles. The Kedarnath actress captioned it, "Ganpati Bappa Morya"

Check out her post:

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor also shared her photos celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in a lovely yellow saree accompanied by beautiful jewelry, the Mr & Mrs Mahi actress looks absolutely stunning.

Khushi Kapoor goes traditional

Both Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at fashion designer and producer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi shared her picture from the special day in a cute traditional dress.

Check out her picture:

Esha Deol's Ganpati celebration

Esha Deol also shared a picture of herself standing next to a Ganesh idol while holding a plate of aarti. She captioned it, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #ganeshchaturthi #eshadeol #gratitude"

Esha also shared the picture of her two daughters on her Instagram story. In it, both her daughters can be seen folding hands in front of Lord Ganesha and offering prayers. The Dhoom actress wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. From our family to yours."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrated eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Rajkummar Rao also shared some photos from his house as he, along with his wife Patralekhaa, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple made a commendable decision as they chose an eco-friendly Ganpati idol to pray. In the pictures, Rajkummar and his wife look absolutely adorable in beautiful traditional attire. He captioned the post, "गणपति बप्पा मोरया। आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएँ। May Lord Ganesha Bless us All. #EcoFriendlyGanpati @patralekhaa (Ganpati Bappa Moraiya! Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi)."

So far, many celebs like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra among others have posted their photos on the internet celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

