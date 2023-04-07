Gangster Becomes a Highschooler drama confirms Yoon Chan Young, Bong Jaehyun & Lee Seo Jin as leads

Gangster Becomes a Highschooler is an upcoming drama based on a novel of the same name.

Yoon Chan Young, Lee Seo Jin & Bong Jaehyun; Picture Courtesy: Snowball Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, Hook Entertainment

‘Gangster Becomes a Highschooler’ is all set to commence filming this year. Based on a novel of the same title, ‘Gangster Becomes a Highschooler’ is a Korean drama that tells the story of a notorious gangster who, after getting injured, decides to turn over a new leaf and start a new life as a high school student. The story explores the challenges he faces in adjusting to his new life and the relationships he forms with his classmates and teachers. The story is a coming-of-age tale that deals with themes of redemption, self-discovery, and the power of second chances.

Gangster Becomes a Highschooler

The cast for ‘Gangster Becomes a Highschooler’ was confirmed just yesterday on April 6. The said cast will include an excellent amalgam of two new, upcoming actors and a seasoned veteran actor. ‘Gangster Becomes a Highschooler’ will narrate the tale of a gangster who suddenly finds his soul entrapped in the body of a 19-year-old boy. The gangster decides to use this opportunity to his advantage and decides to go back to school. At school, he makes a friend who happens to be a victim of domestic violence. While the gangster’s body has gone through a transition, his fighting skills are intact. He uses the aforementioned to give perpetrators of violence a taste of their own medicine. 

Yoon Chan Young, Bong Jaehyun & Lee Seo Jin as the leads

Yoon Chan Young is set to play a dual role in which he portrays both the character of Song Yi Heon, a 19-year-old high school student and also that of Kim Deok Pal, a 47-year-old gangster who inhabits Song Yi Heon's body. Song Yi Heon is a reserved and timid student who often goes unnoticed due to his hunched posture, while Kim Deok Pal is a striking figure with a well-defined physique and a sharp appearance. 

Jaehyun, a member of the K-pop group Golden Child, is set to tackle a new acting role in the drama "I Am a Gangster Who Became a High School Student." He will take on the character of Choi Se Kyung, a high school student who appears to be flawless with his good looks, laid-back nature, and physical prowess. However, beneath his exterior lies a fragile and irritable personality. Finally, it has been confirmed that Jinny's Kitchen's Lee Seo Jin will depict the role of Kim Deok Pal, a gangster who appears uneducated and lacking in knowledge, but in reality, possesses an unwavering determination, sincerity, and a strong sense of empathy. Interestingly, Kim Deok Pal nurtures a personal ambition to attend college despite his unconventional career choice.

