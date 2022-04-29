Gangubai Kathiawadi to Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2: 4 films & series to watch this weekend

Friday is back yet again, and so are we with our “what to watch this weekend” recommendations. Over the past few days, several new web series and films have released on different OTT platforms. Moreover, there’s a variety in genre and style too! Dramas, crime thrillers, or rom-coms, no matter what your taste in content is like, there’s a new release for you. From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, to Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh’s Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2, here are all the series and films you can check out on OTT this weekend.

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on the 25th of February and was a huge success. Critics and cine-goers alike lauded Bhatt for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie inspired from real-life events. If you missed watching it in cinemas, or if you are in mind for a rewatch, catch it on Netflix this weekend. Apart from Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

2. London Files

Last week, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli starrer London Files came out on Voot. Arjun is seen essaying the role of a homicide detective named Om Singh who is tasked with solving the case of a missing college girl, Maya Roy (Medha Rana), daughter of media mogul Amar Roy, played by Kohli. An addict and paranoid, Om sets out to investigate the case and is trapped in a play of secrets, lies and discoveries, which somehow connect with the traumatic history of his family. While Roy becomes a suspect in his own daughter’s case, things get trickier between him and Singh.

3. Guilty Minds

Guilty Minds features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra as the main protagonists of the show. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the courtroom drama is produced by Karan Grover, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Spanning across 10-episodes, Guilty Minds brings to life a variety of legal cases that affects people across class, caste, societal strata and otherwise. Each episode of the legal drama engages the audience in a new case, with the show's main characters and their individual stories playing out across the season's 10 episodes.

4. Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2

Never Kiss Your Best Friend (NKYBF) is back with another season. NKYBF 2 picks up right where the first season ended, where best friends turned lovers Tanie Brar (Anya Singh) and Sumer Singh Dhillon (Nakuul Mehta) part their ways. However, they stumble upon each other yet again as they start working for the same production company, and the story continues from thereon. Directed by Harsh Dhedhia, the web series released today on ZEE5.

